BBC Sport - Burnley's James Tarkowski on the time he backpacked round Europe
Tarkowski, the backpacking footballer
- From the section Burnley
Burnley and England defender James Tarkowski remembers the time he backpacked round Europe with a mate, weeks after winning promotion to the Championship with Brentford.
