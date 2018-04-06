Dundee boss Neil McCann says Rangers' Graeme Murty is under added pressure

Dundee manager Neil McCann is confident of taking something from Ibrox on Saturday

Rangers manager Graeme Murty is under "enormous" pressure because of his short-term contract, says Dundee counterpart Neil McCann.

Murty, 43, was made interim boss following Pedro Caixinha's sacking in October, before being appointed until the end of the season in December.

"I have signed a longer-term contract and I have time to build something," said ex-Rangers winger McCann, 43.

"He is working under a different set of circumstances."

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Celtic 0-0 Dundee

McCann, who confirmed defender Genseric Kusunga has extended his contract until 2019, added: "I'd imagine Graeme would be under an enormous amount of pressure because it's a short-term appointment.

"The expectation levels at Rangers are enormous anyway so he probably has to get results quicker.

"I certainly think he has grown into that job since the last time he was here and we beat them (in November). He probably looks a little more comfortable in his own skin as being Rangers manager."

McCann, whose side visit Rangers on Saturday, played at Ibrox for four and a half years and says he has no view on whether Murty should be handed the job on a long-term basis.

"To be a manager of an Old Firm team, I can only imagine it must be an incredible thing to deal with," he said.

"I know what it's like as a player. In the world of being in the public eye and mobile phones, you are never out of the public eye. And that could be doing the most mundane thing in the world.

"When you are at the Old Firm you are probably under more scrutiny than anyone. You have to have thick skin. You have to have a bravery about you and a level of awareness in what you are doing. You also have to have responsibility."

Murty's side have gone three games without a win, including a 2-2 draw at Motherwell last week

Dundee are third bottom of the Premiership, only five points above bottom-placed Partick Thistle and second-bottom Ross County.

But McCann is confident of leaving Ibrox with something after good performances and draws against Hearts and Celtic.

"All we can really do is concentrate on our own business," he added. "I'm not sure that many people would have given us any hope in these games up to the split.

"We should have won against Hearts. We deserved something against Celtic.

"It was a game plan executed brilliantly by them and there is no way we shouldn't go to Rangers looking for the three points because that is what we are going to do."