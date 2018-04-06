Irish Premiership: Crusaders 'motivated' by losing out in 2017 title race

Howard Beverland spent nine years at Coleraine before joining Crusaders

Crusaders defender Howard Beverland has said that losing out to Linfield in last season's title race is acting as motivation to win the league this year.

The Crues lead Beverland's former club Coleraine by two points with four sets of fixtures remaining after the sides drew 1-1 at Seaview on Tuesday night.

"Those scars and memories are still there," conceded Beverland.

"But you turn it round and use it as motivation to make sure we don't find ourselves in the same place again."

The north Belfast side were overhauled by Linfield in the closing stages of the 2016-17 campaign and again find themselves in the position of front-runners this time round as they prepare to host Glenavon on Saturday.

A late David Cushley strike at Seaview earned Stephen Baxter's men a precious point in midweek after Jamie McGonigle had given the Bannsiders the lead from the penalty spot.

"We have shown mental strength to get back into games when we have found ourselves going behind but we need to back up the point we picked up on Tuesday by going out on Saturday and securing another win.

"If we drew and Coleraine won that would change things completely so it's about moving onto the next game and keeping going for the next four games because it has been a long season for both teams.

"We have put a lot into it mentally and physically but when it's within touching distance you want to keep going strong."

Beverland spent nine years with Coleraine before signing for the Crues and is not surprised that the Ballycastle Road outfit have maintained their title challenge, losing only one match of 34.

"I know the capabilities and ability within that changing room and the determination and passion of their manager Oran Kearney.

"For me it's not a surprise that they are still biting at our heels because they strengthened really well in January and there is a great blend throughout the team. You can see they deserve to be where they are."

Coleraine prepare to face 'form team' Cliftonville

Coleraine are at home to their Irish Cup final opponents Cliftonville on Saturday and Kearney says there is an awareness among his squad that teams will in no way "roll over" as the season moves towards a conclusion.

"Cliftonville are one of the form teams in the league at the moment and will be buoyant from getting to a cup final," he said.

"The chase for third place has got even more intense so they will come with an agenda of getting three points. That makes it even more important that we are fully on it."

The Reds' 3-0 win over Ballymena on Tuesday moved them to within two points of Glenavon and Linfield in the battle for third place in the table and Cliftonville manager Gray says it is now "up to us to see if we can claw that back".

"These are all massive games for us and we need to go to Coleraine and see if we can cause an upset and become the second team to beat them," added Gray.

In the day's other fixture in the top section of the Premiership, Linfield host Ballymena United at Windsor Park.

"I will have no problem motivating my players because the reality is if they want to remain at the club they have to perform," said Ballymena manager David Jeffrey, whose side cannot improve on their present sixth place in the standings.

"We have said to the players 'you play for yourself, you give your best and then your future sorts itself out'," added the Sky Blues' boss.

In the bottom half of the table, bottom club Ballinamallard United entertain Warrenpoint Town, Dungannon Swifts will hope to regain some form against Carrick Rangers and Ards play Glentoran.