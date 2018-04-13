Aston Villa v Leeds United
Championship
Aston Villa defender John Terry is set to miss out for the second successive match with the ankle injury he picked up in the defeat at Norwich.
Midfielder Birkir Bjarnason (back) is doubtful, while full-back Axel Tuanzebe (ankle) is unlikely to feature.
Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson is out after he after he was forced off in Tuesday's defeat at Preston with a head injury.
His absence means Hugo Diaz could make his first start for the club.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 63%
|Draw 22%
|Away win 15%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Aston Villa are unbeaten in their past three home league matches against Leeds (W1 D2) since losing 1-0 in April 2002, with Mark Viduka scoring for Leeds.
- Leeds have lost just once in their previous 10 league meetings with Villa (W4 D5), a 2-0 defeat in the Premier League in February 2004.
- Steve Bruce has never lost a home match against Leeds as a manager (W5 D2), facing a different manager each time (Venables, Gray, Blackwell, Wise, Warnock, Evans and Monk).
- Against the current Championship top six, Leeds have collected just three points from 11 games (W0 D3 L8), although one of those points was in the reverse fixture with Aston Villa.
- Villa have won 13 home league games this season, their best tally in a season since 1992-93 (also 13) - they have not won 14 since the 1983-84 campaign.
- Paul Heckingbottom has won just three of his past 27 Championship matches (D9 L15), losing six of his first 12 as Leeds boss (W2 D4).