Aston Villa v Leeds United

Jack Grealish has scored in Aston Villa's last two matches

Aston Villa defender John Terry is set to miss out for the second successive match with the ankle injury he picked up in the defeat at Norwich.

Midfielder Birkir Bjarnason (back) is doubtful, while full-back Axel Tuanzebe (ankle) is unlikely to feature.

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson is out after he after he was forced off in Tuesday's defeat at Preston with a head injury.

His absence means Hugo Diaz could make his first start for the club.

SAM's prediction Home win 63% Draw 22% Away win 15%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

