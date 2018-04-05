Kevin de Bruyne: Man City midfielder 'chose club for style of football'

Media playback is not supported on this device De Bruyne recalls 'distant' relationship with Mourinho

Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne says he chose to join Manchester City despite offers from Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain because he thought their style of football would suit him best.

The Belgian, 26, signed from Wolfsburg for a then club record £55m in 2015.

The following summer, ex-Bayern boss Pep Guardiola was appointed manager.

De Bruyne told the The Premier League Show "the way City chased and the plan for people coming in" had also been deciding factors.

He added: "I had the option of going to Munich, PSG or staying in Wolfsburg. But I thought for me the probability of the type of football that I can play at City will suit me the best."

De Bruyne leads the Premier League assists chart with 15 in 31 games, with the Belgium international ever present in Guardiola's side in the top flight this season.

City will seal the league title with victory over rivals Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on Saturday (17:30 BST kick-off). They are also in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, though they lost the first leg of their tie against Liverpool 3-0 on Wednesday.

"It would help us if we win it against United. It's maybe better for the future," De Bruyne added.

"Fans will mock each other, that is the way it goes. So for them it's the biggest thing."

Watch the full interview on The Premier League Show on BBC Two at 22:00 BST on Thursday, 5 April.