Anders Lindegaard: Burnley goalkeeper pens contract extension

Anders Lindegaard has won five international caps for Denmark

Burnley goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has signed a contract extension to remain at Turf Moor until June 2019.

The 33-year-old joined the Clarets last September as a free agent after leaving Preston in the summer.

Lindegaard, capped five times by Denmark, is yet to feature for Burnley, with Nick Pope deputising since captain Tom Heaton was injured in September.

Ex-Manchester United keeper Lindegaard has been an unused substitute for Burnley's last 27 Premier League games.