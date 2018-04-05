Pontus Jansson: Leeds United defender calls poor run of form 'ridiculous'

Tuesday's defeat at Fulham saw Leeds drop to 13th in the Championship table

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has said the team's recent poor run has been the toughest spell of his career.

They were fifth in the Championship table on 26 December but a run of just two victories in 16 games has left them in 13th.

The Sweden international told BBC Radio Leeds: "We have two wins in four months and to be fair that is ridiculous.

"It's not easy to play without confidence and it's normal for us not to have that when we are in this form."

He added: "When you don't win it takes a lot out of you and these four months have been the toughest of my football career."

Paul Heckingbottom was brought in to replace Thomas Christiansen, who was sacked in February following their dreadful start to 2018.

Jansson says the former Barnsley boss has the ability to turn the club's fortunes around despite winning just two of his first 10 games in charge.

"I like him a lot and people can't blame him [for the results]. He chooses 11 players to play and they have to take responsibility," he said.

"He's fantastic as a person and he's a good coach. I can only say good things about him."