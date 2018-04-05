Nick Townsend: Barnsley goalkeeper out after altercation with team-mate

Nick Townsend joined Barnsley from Birmingham City in August 2016

Barnsley goalkeeper Nick Townsend is out for the rest of the season after breaking a finger in an altercation with a team-mate in training.

Defender Dimi Cavare was the other player involved, reports say.

Townsend, 23, has made eight appearances this season for the struggling Tykes, who are five points adrift from safety in the Championship.

"It was a duel between two players that resulted in him breaking his finger," boss Jose Morais said.

Barnsley have won just once in Morais' eight games in charge.

Despite Townsend's injury, Morais, who previously worked with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea, insisted he has no problem with either of the players involved.

"I'm not frustrated," Morais told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"If I could give a pair of gloves to both of them and say 'start to fight' and they have a fair fight and it would result in a better shape for the team and a better atmosphere, then I would say the result is good."