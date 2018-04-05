Graham Carey: Plymouth Argyle midfielder relishing life in League One says boss Derek Adams

Graham Carey has scored 40 goals in less than three seasons at Home Park

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams says Graham Carey has relished the step up to League One.

The Irish midfielder was the only Argyle player to make the EFL League One team of the season.

The 28-year-old has scored 13 goals since the Pilgrims won promotion at the end of last season.

"He's enjoyed the step up from League Two to League One, as have the majority of the players that we had here last year," Adams told BBC Radio Devon.

"He's scored a good number of goals, has a great number of assists as well and the platform of playing in League One, the pitches, the stadiums, has all suited him."

Carey is one of a number of the current squad who are contracted beyond the end of the current campaign.

But with Argyle pushing for a play-off place, Adams is set to meet the club's board on Thursday to discuss his plans for a club he has managed for almost three seasons.

"We've had discussions on the way forward," he said.

"We have to have further talks because we're in an even better position than the club thought.

"I think that those discussions will enable me or not enable me to move forward."