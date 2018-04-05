Danny Fox: Nottingham Forest defender signs new contract

Danny Fox in action for Forest against QPR
Fox initially joined Forest on loan and and was booked nine times in 15 appearances during that spell

Nottingham Forest defender Danny Fox has signed a new one-year contract with the Championship club.

The 31-year-old has been a regular under new manager Aitor Karanka, playing mainly as a centre-back after switching from left-back.

Fox, who started his career at Everton, initially joined the Reds on loan from Southampton in January 2014 and signed a three-year deal in May 2014.

He has played a total of 99 games, with 20 coming this season.

