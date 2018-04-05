BBC Sport - Champions League: We didn't expect the team bus to be destroyed - Guardiola
We didn't expect the bus to be destroyed - Guardiola
- From the section Champions League
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola didn't expect fans from "such a prestigious club like Liverpool" to attack his team's bus before their Champions League first-leg tie at Anfield.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 3-0 Manchester City
