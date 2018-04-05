BBC Sport - Liverpool 3-0 Man City: Jurgen Klopp & Pep Guardiola on Champions League tie

Liverpool have room for improvement - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola react to Liverpool's 3-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals first leg tie.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 3-0 Manchester City

Top videos

Video

Liverpool have room for improvement - Klopp

Video

Highlights: Late Welsh goal seals shock win over India

Video

When commentators care too much...

Video

Highlights: Duffy wins first gold of Gold Coast Games

Video

We didn't expect the bus to be destroyed - Guardiola

Video

England's Proud disqualified in 50m butterfly

Video

Glittering ceremony opens Gold Coast 2018

Video

Watch: Spieth & Johnson's water-skimming trick shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

'One of the best players of his generation'

Video

Why I'm a 'walking miracle' - Woods

  • From the section Golf
Video

Offensively, they're a juggernaut - De Bruyne on Liverpool

Video

'Absolute heaven' - Augusta is in magical condition

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired