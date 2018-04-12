League One
Bradford19:45Shrewsbury
Venue: Northern Commercials Stadium

Bradford City v Shrewsbury Town

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan40268681275486
2Blackburn412511575363986
3Shrewsbury40249755332281
4Rotherham412161468511769
5Plymouth40189135348563
6Charlton411711135449562
7Portsmouth41195175451362
8Peterborough4116131264511361
9Scunthorpe411516105849961
10Bristol Rovers41167185761-455
11Fleetwood42159185660-454
12Blackpool421314155452253
13Southend411411164960-1153
14Bradford39165184961-1253
15Gillingham411215144347-451
16Doncaster391214134745250
17Walsall411212174959-1048
18Oxford Utd411211185562-747
19Wimbledon411210193951-1246
20Oldham401112175367-1445
21Rochdale40915164453-942
22MK Dons411012194159-1842
23Northampton421010223672-3640
24Bury4179253262-3030
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired