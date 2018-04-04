BBC Sport - Ray Wilkins was a wonderful human being - Gary Lineker
'Wilkins was a wonderful human being'
- From the section Football
Gary Lineker pays tribute to former England and Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins who has died in hospital at the age of 61.
