No pressure on Scotland before Swiss World Cup qualifier - Shelley Kerr

Claire Emslie and Lisa Evans both scored as Scotland beat Albania 5-0 in October

Women's World Cup qualifier: Switzerland v Scotland Venue: LIPO Park Schaffhausen, Switzerland Date: Thursday, 5 April Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr says the pressure is all on Switzerland when the two sides meet in Thursday's World Cup qualifier in Schaffhausen.

Martin Voss-Tecklenburg's side have won all four of their qualifiers, with Scotland six points behind having played only two games.

"The expectation for them at home with the home support, the pressure is on them to win," Kerr told BBC Scotland.

"You could argue there's no pressure on us."

Switzerland are 18th in the Fifa rankings, four places above Scotland.

Kerr added: "It's going to be tough, really tough.

"They've got an abundance of talented players playing at some of the best clubs in Europe. They've been one of the nations who've progressed massively in the last five or six years.

"But we're in a good place as well and we have an abundance of talent."

Scotland beat Belarus 2-1 in October before returning home to Paisley where they saw off Albania 5-0.

They will meet fifth-placed Poland in the second of this qualifying double-header at the Paisley 2021 Stadium on Tuesday.

Scotland prepared for these fixtures with two wins over New Zealand, who are also ranked higher, during a warm-weather training camp in southern Spain last month.

"There's a real confidence in the group because they have done so well," said Kerr, who took over from Anna Signeul following the 2017 European Championship.

"Different methods and tactics can take time to adapt, but from our point of view we're in the best place we can be going into these games."

Kerr has called up 30 players since her appointment in September 2017

Kerr has been challenging her players to earn their spot in the side and admits selection has proved difficult, particularly with several of her players having featured heavily in Champions League, Women's FA Cup and Continental Cup games in recent weeks.

"We wanted to be in a position where we have three players that are vying for that particular position and it just shows the nature of the competition and demands they put on each other now that we've created that environment," said Kerr, who has called up 30 players since taking over the role.

"It raises the level of the team in terms of their performance.

"It does make my job extremely difficult, but that's what you want as a coach - to be in a difficult position when it comes to selecting a team."