Neil Young: Former boss leaves Chester FC advisory role

Neil Young led a resurgent Chester through the non-league system to the National League

Ex-manager Neil Young has stepped down from an advisory role with Chester FC, after it was announced Marcus Bignot will leave at the end of the season.

Young's decision comes amid a week of upheaval at the Blues, with chairman Simon Olorenshaw and board member Mark Howell stepping down.

The 42-year-old only joined the club in mid-March, having led Chester to three promotions in his spell in charge.

"We would like to thank Neil for his time and advice," said the club.