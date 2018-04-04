BBC Sport - Jess Fishlock tells The Friday Night Social about her True Crime obsession

Jess Fishlock: Obsessed with True Crime

  • From the section Welsh

Before taking on England this week, Wales' Jess Fishlock tells The Friday Night Social about her obsession with True Crime and how she'd love to get in the mind of a psychopath.

Featured hyper for football stories

Video

Jess Fishlock: Obsessed with True Crime

  • From the section Welsh

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired