Chris Eagles: Winger leaves Ross County by mutual consent

Winger Chris Eagles has left Ross County by mutual consent five months after joining the Dingwall club.

The 32-year-old made nine appearances after arriving at County during Owen Coyle's short spell as manager.

Coyle, who previously worked with Eagles at Burnley and Bolton, resigned as County boss on 1 March.

"Chris has decided to leave the club to capitalise on new career opportunities," Ross County said on their website.

"We wish Chris all the best in his future career."

Englishman Eagles, who started his career at Manchester United and played for 10 different clubs in his homeland as well as Dutch side NEC Nijmegen, had been absent with a groin injury in recent weeks and last played for County in January's 4-2 Scottish Premiership defeat by Aberdeen.