Ray Wilkins: Former England captain dies in London hospital

Former England and Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins has died in hospital at the age of 61.

Wilkins, who also played for Manchester United, AC Milan, Rangers and QPR, was being treated at St George's Hospital in London following a cardiac arrest.

A Chelsea statement said the club are "devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach".

It added: "Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed."

Wilkins' family said they wanted to "thank St George's staff for the amazing work they have done to care for our beloved Ray".

They added: "We would also like to say thank you for the many goodwill messages we have received from Ray's friends, colleagues, and members of the public.

"Ray leaves behind his loving wife, Jackie, daughter Jade, son Ross, and his beautiful grandchildren, Oliver, Frankie, Ava, Freddie, Jake and Archie."

