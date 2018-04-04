BBC Sport - Ray Wilkins dies aged 61: 'One of the best players of his generation'

'One of the best players of his generation'

Former England and Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins has died in hospital at the age of 61.

Wilkins, who also played for Manchester United, AC Milan, Rangers and QPR, was being treated at St George's Hospital in London following cardiac arrest.

