Derek Riordan: Ex-Hibs, Celtic and Scotland forward joins amateurs St Bernard's

Derek Riordan had 11 senior clubs and won three Scotland caps

Former Scotland, Hibernian and Celtic forward Derek Riordan has signed for St Bernard's, who play in the Lothian and Edinburgh Amateur Football League.

The 35-year-old, capped three times for his country, last played in the senior leagues with Edinburgh City in League Two last season.

Riordan made seven appearances, scoring three times, after signing a short-term deal in February 2017.

That had come after eight months out of the game after leaving York City.

St Bernard's announced on Twitter: "The one the fans have all been waiting on. The local hero returns home.

"Still the third all time SPL goalscorer. Former Scotland internationalist. Hibs legend.

"Derek Riordan signs for the Saints."

Derek Riordan had two spells with his local club, Hibs

Edinburgh-born Riordan began his career with Hibs in 2001 and was voted young player of the year by his fellow professionals four years later.

He rejected transfer bids from Cardiff City, Lokomotiv Moscow and Kaisterslautern before he was sold to Celtic in 2006.

Riordan returned to Hibs two years later and moved on to Chinese club Shaanxi Chanba in 2011.

Spells with St Johnstone, Bristol Rovers, Alloa Athletic and East Fife followed before he joined York in England's League Two.

Riordan joins St Bernard's with the Edinburgh side sitting top of their table, ahead of Craigshill Thistle on goal difference but having played one game more.