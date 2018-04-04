Ryan Lowe: Bury manager accuses players of lacking passion and pride

Bury manager Ryan Lowe has scored 65 league goals for the club

Bury manager Ryan Lowe was furious with his side's performance in the 2-0 defeat by fellow strugglers Rochdale.

The Shakers are bottom of League One and are 12 points adrift of safety with six games to play.

"I'm not having performances like that. I feel let down because they did not carry out instructions. The pride, the passion and the effort wasn't there," Lowe told BBC Radio Manchester.

"If we're going down we should go down fighting, not with a whimper."

He added: "Do people think it's done and dusted? I don't but it is going to take a miracle."

Lowe, 39, is in his second spell managing the Gigg Lane side this season after spending time in caretaker charge following the sacking of Lee Clark in October.

He was then appointed until the end of the season after Clark's replacement Chris Lucketti was sacked in January after he failed to win any of his 10 games at the helm.

The Shakers visit Walsall on Saturday and Lowe, who is still registered as a player, said he would not tolerate another performance like Tuesday's.

"I'm the third manager, so something has not been right from start to finish," he said.

"There won't be a fourth though because I'll clear players out before I get sacked.

"I know what is wrong and I will deal with the situation, but ultimately it has not been good enough from start to finish.

"The standards have dropped and I will not let them drop any lower. If they do then I will find those players and get rid of them."