Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, West Ham, Hibs, Hearts, Dundee, Motherwell, West Brom, Grasshoppers, Rosenborg, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon is keen to take up the option to buy Florian Kamberi, the 22-year-old Swiss striker on loan from Grasshoppers Zurich who scored a hat-trick in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Hamilton Academical. (Edinburgh Evening News)

The bid for former Queens Park Rangers and Liverpool central Steven Caulker from Rosenborg and rejected by Dundee was worth a club record £1.8m. (Scottish Sun)

Runaway Scottish Championship leaders St Mirren could make a summer move for 23-year-old Cambridge United striker Uche Ikpeazu, who is out of contract this summer. (Daily Record, print edition)

Hearts and St Mirren are both in the hunt to sign Cambridge United striker Uche Ikpeazu. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen's Derek McInnes has quashed speculation surrounding him replacing Alan Pardew as West Bromwich Albion manager after telling the BBC that he is enjoying his time as boss at Pittodrie. (Daily Record)

West Ham United want to keep manager David Moyes beyond the end of the season after the former Everton and Manchester United boss guided the Hammers away from the Premier League relegation zone. (Mirror)

David Moyes (left) could have secured his future with West Ham

Scottish Professional Football League plans over the date for the final Old Firm game of the season will be thrown into disarray if Aberdeen drop points against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday as it would allow Celtic to clinch a seventh title in a row against Rangers on 22 April, the provisional date for the Glasgow derby. (Daily Record)

Rangers captain Lee Wallace has suffered an injury setback as the Scotland left-back, who has not played since September, attempts to return to action following groin surgery. (Evening Times)

After returning to action following a calf injury, Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths has revealed that he has not been playing at full fitness for years because of a mystery hip issue. (Scottish Sun)

Leigh Griffiths believes his best form in a Celtic jersey is still ahead of him after finding what he hopes will be a permanent solution to his disruptive injury problems. (The Scotsman)

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill believes that Brendan Rodgers can propel his former club, Celtic, to a higher European level. (The Herald)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson, whose side lost 2-0 at home to Aberdeen on Tuesday, has blamed injuries for his side finishing in the bottom six of the Scottish Premiership. (Evening Times)

Cambridge United's Uche Ikpeazu (right) is being linked with Hearts and St Mirren

Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara says the confidence gained from Sunday's draw with Hearts means they have a realistic chance of taking points in forthcoming games against the Old Firm - with the Dark Blues away to Premiership leaders Celtic on Wednesday and then facing Rangers at the weekend. (Evening Telegraph)

Cowdenbeath fans' group The 100 Club has donated £10,000 in a bid to ease the financial crisis at Central Park, with the Scottish League Two club sitting bottom of the table with average crowds of 320 and having conceded they are in dire financial straits. (The Herald)

Dundee supporters Jack Hayes and Scott Milne secured tickets for Scotland's recently friendly against Hungary in Budapest by pretending to speak to Dundee United manager Csaba Laszlo, Hungary's former assistant coach, over the telephone at Groupama Arena. (Evening Telegraph)

OTHER GOSSIP

Paul Bush, chair of Commonwealth Games Scotland, has called for more financial support for the Scotland team that will strive to build on the success of Glasgow with their best-ever overseas Games as the event begins in the Gold Coast in Australia. (The Times, print edition)

Edinburgh flanker Hamish Watson will miss the rest of the rugby union season and Scotland's summer tour after electing to have surgery on a shoulder problem. (The Scotsman)

Stephen Maguire fears his days as a top-16 snooker player are over after he lost 6-5 to Fergal O'Brien at the China Open and will now be forced to qualify for the forthcoming World Championship. (Scottish Sun, print edition)