Match ends, Udinese 0, Fiorentina 2.
Udinese 0-2 Fiorentina
Fans of Fiorentina and Udinese held a minute's applause during the game which was rearranged after the death of Italy international Davide Astori.
The Fiorentina defender died aged 31 of a cardiac arrest before the Serie A match was scheduled to take place on 4 March.
Supporters of both sides chanted Astori's name during Tuesday's game, which Fiorentina won 2-0.
It was played at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, where Astori was from.
Fiorentina's first match after the defender's death, a 1-0 win over Benevento on 11 March, was halted by the referee's whistle on 13 minutes so fans and players could join in a minute's applause.
Astori wore the number 13 shirt during his playing career, and Fiorentina, along with his former club Cagliari, have since retired the number.
Fiorentina are unbeaten in four league games since Astori's death, moving up to eighth place in Serie A and within three points of a Europa League place.
In other rearranged matches, Atalanta's hopes of a top-six finish were dented by a 2-1 defeat at home to Sampdoria, while Genoa beat Cagliari 2-1.
Four other postponed fixtures, including the Milan derby, take place on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Udinese
- 1Bizzarri
- 19Stryger Larsen
- 5Larangeira
- 3Caetano de Souza Santos
- 27Widmer
- 72Barak
- 23HallfredssonBooked at 26minsSubstituted forJanktoat 45'minutes
- 99Balic
- 97PezzellaSubstituted forIngelssonat 45'minutes
- 10de PaulBooked at 66minsSubstituted forLasagnaat 72'minutes
- 18Perica
Substitutes
- 11Zampano
- 13Ingelsson
- 14Jankto
- 15Lasagna
- 17Nuytinck
- 20López
- 21Pontisso
- 22Scuffet
- 25Borsellini
- 53Nassir Al-Tameemi
- 69Ndreu
Fiorentina
- 57Sportiello
- 4Milenkovic
- 20PezzellaBooked at 44mins
- 31Franchescoli de SouzaBooked at 56mins
- 24Benassi
- 25ChiesaBooked at 57minsSubstituted forEyssericat 87'minutes
- 17Veretout
- 14Dabo
- 3Biraghi
- 8SaponaraBooked at 66minsSubstituted forBastião Diasat 67'minutes
- 11FalcinelliSubstituted forSimeoneat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Laurini
- 9Simeone
- 10Eysseric
- 15Olivera
- 19Cristóforo
- 22Cerofolini
- 27Lo Faso
- 28Bastião Dias
- 51Hristov
- 76Boialvo Gaspar
- 97Dragowski
- Referee:
- Luca Banti
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Udinese 0, Fiorentina 2.
Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Udinese) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Jens Stryger Larsen with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Bryan Dabo.
Antonin Barak (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina).
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Andrija Balic.
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Valentin Eysseric replaces Federico Chiesa.
Attempt missed. Gil Dias (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi.
Attempt missed. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Jakub Jankto with a cross.
Andrija Balic (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gil Dias (Fiorentina).
Attempt blocked. Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Albano Bizzarri.
Attempt saved. Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Antonin Barak.
Attempt missed. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Silvan Widmer with a cross.
Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Lasagna (Udinese).
Attempt missed. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina).
Silvan Widmer (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Silvan Widmer (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina).
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Kevin Lasagna replaces Rodrigo de Paul.
Goal!
Goal! Udinese 0, Fiorentina 2. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.
Attempt missed. Svante Ingelsson (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stipe Perica.
Foul by Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina).
Samir (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Giovanni Simeone replaces Diego Falcinelli.
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Gil Dias replaces Riccardo Saponara.
Booking
Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Riccardo Saponara (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina).
Stipe Perica (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Riccardo Saponara (Fiorentina).
Jakub Jankto (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Riccardo Saponara with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Danilo.
Attempt blocked. Diego Falcinelli (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Chiesa with a cross.