BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Ards 4-2 Warrenpoint Town
Ards beat Warrenpoint to move up table
Irish
Ards move up to eighth in the Irish Premiership by beating Warrenpoint Town 4-2.
Colin Nixon's men were 3-0 up at half-time but Town pulled it back to 3-2 before Jonny Frazer volleyed a fourth to make sure of the victory for Ards.
