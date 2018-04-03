Cristiano Ronaldo bicycle kick: Night Juventus Stadium rose to applaud Real Madrid forward

Cristiano Ronaldo flew through the air to score a sensational bicycle kick against Juventus

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane's reaction said it all.

Hand to his head, a look of disbelief on his face at what he has just seen, he turns and bellows his approval. As a player, the Frenchman scored plenty of stunning goals himself in Turin - but what he has just witnessed from Cristiano Ronaldo is special.

Ronaldo's second goal for the Spanish giants in their 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg victory at Juventus is one of the great strikes - the Portuguese rising almost unnaturally high before acrobatically firing the ball into the corner of the net with the stunning bicycle kick.

Seconds after the ball hits the net, the Juve fans follow Zidane's lead, rising to applaud the man who has, in all likelihood, ended their interest in the Champions League for this season.

BBC Radio 5 live's Pat Nevin, who was at the game, was equally stunned. "When the ball comes across to him you think 'oh, you're not going to try an overhead kick…' And then, bang! Oh wow! Just see it, watch it," he said.

"It is unnatural. People are talking about how Ronaldo is getting a bit older now - but there is nothing wrong with that body if he can do that sort of thing. The timing of it is extraordinary, the imagination to do it is extraordinary.

"A lot of the Juventus fans stayed behind to applaud Ronaldo. To turn around this coliseum to his side - wow. Call it genius if you like. It is one of the great goals you will see in football."

More to follow.