BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Glenavon 2-3 Linfield
Linfield secure victory away to Glenavon
- From the section Irish
Linfield win 3-2 away to Glenavon thanks to goals by Kurtis Byrne, Andrew Waterworth and Stephen Lowry.
The teams are now level on points - with Glenavon remaining third on goal difference.
Andrew Mitchell and Bobby Burns scored equalisers for the Lurgan men before Lowry netted Linfield's winner.
