BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Crusaders 1-1 Coleraine
Late Cushley goal as Crues draw with Coleraine
Crusaders stay two points ahead of Coleraine in the Irish Premiership title race after David Cushley's late equaliser at Seaview.
Coleraine, knowing victory would put them top, took the lead through a Jamie McGonigle penalty in the 67th minute.
But the Crues struck back through Cushley to remain in pole position with four matches left.
