BBC Sport - Manchester City: How Pep Guardiola's team wowed Match of the Day pundits

'Sensational', 'sublime' - how Man City wowed pundits

Match of the Day pundits have been blown away by the football played under Pep Guardiola this season, as his Manchester City team are crowned Premier League champions.

READ MORE: Man City win Premier League as Man Utd lose

Premier League manager reaction

Video

'Sensational', 'sublime' - how Man City wowed pundits

Video

So Pep, how are you feeling right now?

Video

Wenger rues 'unbelievable' Arsenal mistakes

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Newcastle safe after Arsenal win - Benitez

Video

Guardiola pleased with reaction after tough week

Video

Klopp impressed by 'exceptional' Liverpool

Video

Palace won it the hard way - Hodgson

Video

Wagner delighted after 'emotional' Terriers win

Video

City fully deserved to win - Pochettino

Video

Chelsea's second-half spirit pleases Conte

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Pope 'outstanding' in hard-earned Burnley win - Dyche

  • From the section Burnley
Video

Third goal unkind on Cherries - Howe

Video

Swansea did enough to win - Carvalhal

  • From the section Swansea
Video

Alonso decision changed game - Hughes

Video

Football has been cruel to Hornets - Gracia

  • From the section Watford
Video

Hughton frustrated by manner of goals conceded

Video

Foxes defeat hard to accept - Puel

Video

Allardyce satisfied with 'great' point

  • From the section Everton
Video

Tired Arsenal found 'resources' to win - Wenger

Video

Guardiola hopes Man Utd defeat will not cause 'too much damage'

Video

Man Utd deserve a little more respect - Mourinho

Video

Reds were lucky at the end - Klopp

Video

Pochettino satisfied by 'solid' Spurs performance

Video

Benitez praises 'amazing' Newcastle players and fans

Video

A positive performance and result – Baggies boss Moore

Video

Howe pleased with 'valuable' point against Palace

Video

Stoke need three wins to survive relegation - Lambert

  • From the section Stoke
Video

Hammers support inspired players - Moyes

Video

Howe praises 'incredible' Defoe after Cherries equaliser

Video

Mourinho praises 'fantastic' first-half display

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Lallana injury 'doesn't look good' - Klopp

Video

Hodgson defends Palace striker Benteke

Video

'Southampton were poor today' - Hughes

Video

'Tentative' West Brom frustrate Pardew

Video

Benitez pleased with 'important' Newcastle win

Video

Carvalhal buoyed by Swans' second-half display

  • From the section Swansea
Video

Brighton loss 'frustrating and hard to take'

Video

Wagner pleased with players despite defeat

Video

Dyche 'proud' of Burnley's progression

  • From the section Burnley
Video

Puel thankful after 'crucial' three points

Video

Gracia 'very proud' of Watford despite 'disappointing' draw

  • From the section Watford
Video

West Brom loss heartbreaking - Pardew

Video

Wagner confident of Huddersfield survival despite defeat

Video

'Unbelievable' Liverpool goals delight Klopp

Video

Everton can start to prepare for next season - Allardyce

  • From the section Everton
Video

Match-winner Stanislas practiced free-kicks for six weeks - Howe

Video

Liverpool were much better - Watford boss Gracia

  • From the section Watford
Video

Lambert praises Stoke's effort despite defeat

  • From the section Stoke
Video

Pochettino 'concerned' about Kane injury

Video

Wenger praises 'desire and spirit' of Gunners

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Watford didn't take chances in open game - Gracia

  • From the section Watford
Video

Fans let opinions & emotions take over - Noble

Video

Supporters can't cross the line - Moyes

Video

Pogba interrupts Mourinho & Klopp interviews after Man Utd win

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Nobody should go home disappointed - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

2-0 down at Man Utd is not a good idea - Klopp

Video

Pity to concede after Chelsea dominance - Conte

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Pellegrino criticises 'poor' Southampton spirit

Video

I do care, despite what fan shouted at me - Pardew

Video

Rooney's off Everton penalties now - Allardyce

  • From the section Everton
Video

'Epic point' delights Swans boss Carvalhal

  • From the section Swansea
Video

'Lucky' Swansea 'stole' our point - Wagner

Video

Hodgson 'frustrated' by Palace's first-half display

Video

'Massive' win for Newcastle - Benitez

Video

Hughton disappointed with 'below standard' Brighton

Video

Puel pleased with 'crucial' Leicester victory

Video

Dyche praises Burnley's second-half attitude

  • From the section Burnley
Video

'Jaded' Arsenal struggled to recover - Wenger

Video

Arsenal players don't listen to Wenger any more - Shearer

Video

Man City performance was so good - Guardiola

Video

Chelsea couldn't overcome Man City's mentality - Conte

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired