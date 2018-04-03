Jordan Storey: Exeter City youngster's progress impresses teammates

Jordan Storey has started six of Exeter City's League Two games since 3 February

Exeter City midfielder Jordan Tillson says young defender Jordan Storey's progress is impressing his teammates.

The 20-year-old got a late winner as City came from a goal down to beat Cheltenham Town 2-1 and keep themselves in the League Two play-off places.

Storey made his debut in October but did not start a League Two game until two months ago.

"It's a big step, especially at this crucial time of the year, and he's looked comfortable there," he said.

"It's his temperament, he's not got carried away, he's just got his head down and taken it game by game and he's done brilliantly for us," added Tillson to BBC Radio Devon.

"He's just got to keep doing that and he'll be fine.

"He's got a goal in him and it's always a great asset. He looks threatening in both boxes, he attacks the ball so well in our box and if he can do that at the other end he'll be some player."

Storey's winner was his second goal in eight League Two appearances - his first equally as crucial as it was the decisive strike in the 1-0 win at Port Vale two weeks ago.

Having taken his chance after injuries to the likes of Jordan Moore-Taylor, Luke Croll and Troy Brown, Exeter manager Paul Tisdale emphasised that Storey was still at a very early stage in his career.

"His primary job is to defend, but it helps when a player of his type can go up from set pieces and be so valuable to us," Tisdale added to BBC Radio Devon.

"His major objective is to play well enough to be selected next week. He's a young player, he cannot start dreaming of anything else."