Bruno: Brighton captain signs new one-year contract

Bruno joined Brighton from Valencia in 2012

Brighton captain Bruno has signed a new one-year contract with the Premier League club until June 2019.

The 37-year-old right-back, who joined the Seagulls from Valencia in 2012, has made 21 league appearances this season.

"Bruno has been exemplary in my time as manager," said Brighton boss Chris Hughton.

"Firstly, he has been an excellent right-back for the team, and secondly an excellent captain for the club over the past three seasons."

The manager added: "The way he looks after himself on and off the pitch is an example to any player, and it is due to that lifestyle of professionalism that he is still playing at such a high level at this stage of his career."