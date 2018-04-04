AC Milan 0-0 Inter Milan

Match ends, Milan 0, Inter Milan 0.
Inter striker Mauro Icardi missed two open goals and had a strike ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) as the Milan derby ended goalless.
Icardi thought he had put the visitors ahead when he slotted home one-on-one but VAR ruled he was offside.
Icardi then flicked a shot wide before striking the wrong side of the post in the 90th minute with the AC Milan keeper beaten.
Before kick-off, the hosts paid tribute to former player Ray Wilkins.
The 61-year-old, who made 74 appearances for the Italian club, died in hospital on Wednesday following cardiac arrest.
Former AC Milan captain Franco Baresi, who played alongside Wilkins, held up an AC Milan shirt with the ex-England captain's name on it moments before the derby got under way and also laid flowers in tribute.
Icardi leaves his shooting boots at home
Argentina forward Icardi has been in scintillating form for Inter Milan this season and went into this derby looking for his 25th goal in 26 Serie A games.
The striker initially highlighted his prowess in front of goal with a confident finish after appearing to be put through on goal, but as he raced away to celebrate, the referee consulted VAR and the decision was made to rule it out for offside.
Then came his two moments to forget in front of goal. The first just after half-time when Antonio Candreva's smart low cross took the goalkeeper out of the equation and left Icardi with a simple tap-in but, somehow, he placed it wide.
His second miss came when he flicked an outstretched boot at the near post to another cross from the right but put his shot just wide.
A win for Inter would have moved them up to third in the table but instead they remain fourth while AC Milan are sixth.
Line-ups
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 2Calabria
- 19Bonucci
- 13Romagnoli
- 68Rodríguez
- 79Kessié
- 18MontolivoSubstituted forLocatelliat 69'minutes
- 5BonaventuraSubstituted forBoriniat 81'minutes
- 8Fernández SaezBooked at 77mins
- 63CutroneSubstituted forKalinicat 69'minutes
- 10Calhanoglu
Substitutes
- 4Mauri
- 7Kalinic
- 9Valente Silva
- 11Borini
- 17Zapata
- 20Abate
- 22Musacchio
- 30Storari
- 31Antonelli
- 73Locatelli
- 90Donnarumma
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 7Cavaco CanceloBooked at 21mins
- 37SkriniarBooked at 58mins
- 25Miranda
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 5Gagliardini
- 77Brozovic
- 87CandrevaBooked at 71minsSubstituted forÉderat 78'minutes
- 8RafinhaSubstituted forValero Iglesiasat 71'minutes
- 44PerisicBooked at 57mins
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 2López
- 11Vecino
- 13Ranocchia
- 17Karamoh
- 20Valero Iglesias
- 21Santon
- 23Éder
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 46Berni
- 99Pinamonti
- Referee:
- Marco Di Bello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 0, Inter Milan 0.
Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Borja Valero.
Attempt missed. Nikola Kalinic (Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Suso.
Attempt missed. Nikola Kalinic (Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Davide Calabria with a cross.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Danilo D'Ambrosio.
Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).
Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Roberto Gagliardini.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Fabio Borini replaces Giacomo Bonaventura.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Davide Calabria.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Éder replaces Antonio Candreva.
Booking
Suso (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Borja Valero (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Suso (Milan).
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Attempt missed. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nikola Kalinic.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Roberto Gagliardini.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Borja Valero replaces Rafinha.
Booking
Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan).
Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Manuel Locatelli replaces Riccardo Montolivo.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Nikola Kalinic replaces Patrick Cutrone.
Offside, Milan. Franck Kessié tries a through ball, but Patrick Cutrone is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Leonardo Bonucci (Milan) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Hand ball by Patrick Cutrone (Milan).
Attempt missed. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Roberto Gagliardini.
Attempt blocked. Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riccardo Montolivo.
Foul by Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan).
Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rafinha (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan).
Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Booking
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).