AC Milan 0-0 Inter Milan

Mauro Icardi had scored six goals in his two games prior to the Milan derby

Inter striker Mauro Icardi missed two open goals and had a strike ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) as the Milan derby ended goalless.

Icardi thought he had put the visitors ahead when he slotted home one-on-one but VAR ruled he was offside.

Icardi then flicked a shot wide before striking the wrong side of the post in the 90th minute with the AC Milan keeper beaten.

Before kick-off, the hosts paid tribute to former player Ray Wilkins.

The 61-year-old, who made 74 appearances for the Italian club, died in hospital on Wednesday following cardiac arrest.

Former AC Milan captain Franco Baresi, who played alongside Wilkins, held up an AC Milan shirt with the ex-England captain's name on it moments before the derby got under way and also laid flowers in tribute.

AC Milan legend Franco Baresi said it was "an honour" to have Ray Wilkins as a team-mate in a tweet before Wednesday's Milan derby

Fans also paid tribute to Wilkins with banners

Icardi leaves his shooting boots at home

Argentina forward Icardi has been in scintillating form for Inter Milan this season and went into this derby looking for his 25th goal in 26 Serie A games.

The striker initially highlighted his prowess in front of goal with a confident finish after appearing to be put through on goal, but as he raced away to celebrate, the referee consulted VAR and the decision was made to rule it out for offside.

Then came his two moments to forget in front of goal. The first just after half-time when Antonio Candreva's smart low cross took the goalkeeper out of the equation and left Icardi with a simple tap-in but, somehow, he placed it wide.

His second miss came when he flicked an outstretched boot at the near post to another cross from the right but put his shot just wide.

A win for Inter would have moved them up to third in the table but instead they remain fourth while AC Milan are sixth.