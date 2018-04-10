Wolves v Derby County

Championship top scorer Matej Vydra has 20 goals for the season in all competitions

Leaders Wolves will move to within two points of promotion to the Premier League if they beat Derby County.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo must decide if he recalls Helder Costa and Ivan Cavaleiro, who were both left out for the dramatic win over Cardiff City.

Derby County boss Gary Rowett could name an unchanged side for the third game following back-to-back wins.

Ikechi Anya (calf), Bradley Johnson and Marcus Olsson are out but Johnson and Olsson are close to returning.

Fulham's win over Reading on Tuesday means Wolves still need five points from their remaining five matches to return to the top flight for the first time since 2012.

SAM's prediction Home win 62% Draw 22% Away win 16%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts