Championship
Wolves19:45Derby
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolves v Derby County

Championship top scorer Matej Vydra has 20 goals for the season in all competitions
Championship top scorer Matej Vydra has 20 goals for the season in all competitions
Click here for live text coverage on Wednesday 19:30-22:00 BST

Leaders Wolves will move to within two points of promotion to the Premier League if they beat Derby County.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo must decide if he recalls Helder Costa and Ivan Cavaleiro, who were both left out for the dramatic win over Cardiff City.

Derby County boss Gary Rowett could name an unchanged side for the third game following back-to-back wins.

Ikechi Anya (calf), Bradley Johnson and Marcus Olsson are out but Johnson and Olsson are close to returning.

Fulham's win over Reading on Tuesday means Wolves still need five points from their remaining five matches to return to the top flight for the first time since 2012.

SAM's prediction
Home win 62%Draw 22%Away win 16%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Wolves' last league double over Derby was in the 2008-09 season, when they won promotion to the Premier League.
  • The Rams last won back-to-back away league matches at Molineux in October 1992.
  • If Wolves win, they will have 92 points. Even when converted to three points for a win, in only one Football League campaign have they ever earned more (103 in League One in 2013-14).
  • Indeed, their previous highest in a second tier campaign was the 90 they earned in 2008-09, when they won the division and were promoted to the Premier League.
  • Derby have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last 11 Championship away games.
  • Gary Rowett's two previous Championship visits to Molineux have both ended goalless (in November 2014 and March 2016 as Birmingham manager).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves41278674363889
2Fulham422312772413181
3Cardiff41248962352780
4Aston Villa4222101066402676
5Derby401814860382268
6Millwall4218141054391568
7Middlesbrough421991459411866
8Bristol City4217141159481165
9Sheff Utd42198155749865
10Brentford4217131258471164
11Preston421615115244863
12Ipswich42168185052-256
13Norwich421414144652-656
14Leeds42159185460-654
15QPR421411175363-1053
16Hull421114176461347
17Sheff Wed421114175059-947
18Nottm Forest41137214359-1646
19Reading421012204661-1542
20Birmingham42117243261-2940
21Bolton42912213464-3039
22Barnsley41813204261-1937
23Sunderland42615214574-2933
24Burton42711243077-4732
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired