Wolves v Derby County
-
- From the section Championship
Leaders Wolves will move to within two points of promotion to the Premier League if they beat Derby County.
Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo must decide if he recalls Helder Costa and Ivan Cavaleiro, who were both left out for the dramatic win over Cardiff City.
Derby County boss Gary Rowett could name an unchanged side for the third game following back-to-back wins.
Ikechi Anya (calf), Bradley Johnson and Marcus Olsson are out but Johnson and Olsson are close to returning.
Fulham's win over Reading on Tuesday means Wolves still need five points from their remaining five matches to return to the top flight for the first time since 2012.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 62%
|Draw 22%
|Away win 16%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Wolves' last league double over Derby was in the 2008-09 season, when they won promotion to the Premier League.
- The Rams last won back-to-back away league matches at Molineux in October 1992.
- If Wolves win, they will have 92 points. Even when converted to three points for a win, in only one Football League campaign have they ever earned more (103 in League One in 2013-14).
- Indeed, their previous highest in a second tier campaign was the 90 they earned in 2008-09, when they won the division and were promoted to the Premier League.
- Derby have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last 11 Championship away games.
- Gary Rowett's two previous Championship visits to Molineux have both ended goalless (in November 2014 and March 2016 as Birmingham manager).