Bayern Munich v Sevilla
-
Champions League quarter-final second leg: Bayern Munich v Sevilla
- Venue: Allianz Arena:
- Kick-off: Wednesday, 11 April 19:45 BST
-
- Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app
Bayern Munich must not be complacent against Sevilla in the home leg of their Champions League quarter-final, says winger Arjen Robben.
German champions Bayern, who won 2-1 in Seville last week, are aiming to reach a seventh European semi-final in nine years.
Sevilla knocked Manchester United out in the previous round.
"We need to be careful," said Robben. "They did brilliantly in Manchester and we know we have to perform."
French striker Wissam Ben Yedder scored both goals in Sevilla's shock 2-1 win at Old Trafford last month after a goalless draw in Spain.
Bayern have been knocked out by a Spanish team in each of the four seasons since they last won the Champions League in 2012-13.
"A 2-1 win away from home is always great, but it's not the same as 5-0 against Besiktas," said Robben, referring to their first-leg win in the last 16.
Germany defender Jerome Boateng, 29, is fit for Bayern despite bruising a foot in Saturday's 4-1 win at Augsburg, which sealed a sixth successive Bundesliga title.
Left-back David Alaba, back in training after a back injury, and midfielder Arturo Vidal, who has a knock, are unlikely to play.
Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 35 goals in 39 games this season, Franck Ribery, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Jerome Boateng and Sebastian Rudy, are one yellow card away from missing a potential semi-final.
Sevilla, without a win in four games since shocking Manchester United, welcome Argentina midfielder Ever Banega back from suspension.
Head coach Vincenzo Montella is under pressure following a 4-0 league defeat at Celta Vigo on Saturday.
"The impossible things might become possible if you believe - and I still believe," he Montella.
Another treble for Heynckes?
Bayern beat Hamburg and Borussia Dortmund 6-0 in their past two home league games.
They were five points behind Dortmund when they lured Jupp Heynckes out of retirement in October - for his fourth spell as manager - after sacking Carlo Ancelotti.
Heynckes, now 72, had not worked since 2013, when he led Bayern to the treble of Bundesliga, Champions League and German Cup - and was then replaced by Pep Guardiola.
After claiming his fourth title with five games to spare, his team are in contention for the treble once again.
"We're in a good mood, we're hungry and our big goal is to reach the semi-finals," said Heynckes.
"They have to take risks and score two goals in our stadium."
'A tall order for Sevilla' - analysis
European football writer Raphael Honigstein
Old Trafford stands as an example and promise of what Sevilla can do, the kind of upset they can cause.
But Bayern don't have to chase the game in the second leg - they can play a very controlled game at home, take their chances, and it will be very hard to see this Sevilla side keeping a clean sheet. It is a tall order.
The stats
- Bayern's first leg win in Seville was the first meeting between the sides in European competition
- The German side have lost only three of their 19 home Champions League games against Spanish opponents (W13 D3), but did lose the most recent one (2-1 against Real Madrid in April 2017)
- Sevilla have lost consecutive European games against German teams, as many as they lost in their previous 19 (W12 D5)
- Bayern Munich have failed to progress from only one of their 16 previous European Cup/Champions League knockout ties in which they won the first leg away from home (against Inter Milan in 2010-11)
- Sevilla have never reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, with their only away win in the knockout stages of the competition coming at Old Trafford in the last round
- Robert Lewandowski has scored six goals in his past seven Champions League knockout stage games, although he has not scored in his previous two