Champions League - Quarter-finals - 2nd Leg
Man City19:45Liverpool
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City v Liverpool

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah scored the opener against Manchester City in the first leg at Anfield

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Mohamed Salah will be fit for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg at Manchester City.

Egypt winger Salah, who has scored 38 goals this season, missed Saturday's Merseyside derby draw at Everton because of a groin injury.

"Everybody thinks he'll be ready for Tuesday but at the end we will see," said Klopp.

Liverpool won the first leg at Anfield 3-0 on Wednesday.

