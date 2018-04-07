Manchester City v Liverpool
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Mohamed Salah will be fit for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg at Manchester City.
Egypt winger Salah, who has scored 38 goals this season, missed Saturday's Merseyside derby draw at Everton because of a groin injury.
"Everybody thinks he'll be ready for Tuesday but at the end we will see," said Klopp.
Liverpool won the first leg at Anfield 3-0 on Wednesday.