Europa League - Quarter-Final - 1st Leg
RB Leipzig1Marseille0

RB Leipzig v Marseille

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

  • 32Gulácsi
  • 27LaimerBooked at 15minsSubstituted forFernandes da Silva Juniorat 74'minutes
  • 6Konaté
  • 5Upamecano
  • 16Klostermann
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forSabitzerat 83'minutes
  • 8Keita
  • 31Demme
  • 17Tué Na Bangna
  • 29AugustinSubstituted forKamplat 70'minutes
  • 11Werner

Substitutes

  • 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 9Poulsen
  • 20Schmitz
  • 24Kaiser
  • 28Mvogo
  • 44Kampl

Marseille

  • 16Pelé
  • 2Sakai
  • 19Luiz Gustavo
  • 4KamaraBooked at 20mins
  • 17SarrBooked at 67mins
  • 29Zambo Anguissa
  • 8Sanson
  • 18Amavi
  • 10PayetSubstituted forLopezat 86'minutes
  • 5Ocampos
  • 11MitroglouSubstituted forGermainat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Bedimo
  • 13Abdennour
  • 14N'Jie
  • 22Sertic
  • 27Lopez
  • 28Germain
  • 40Escales
Referee:
Alberto Undiano Mallenco

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamMarseille
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away17
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, RB Leipzig 1, Marseille 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 1, Marseille 0.

Attempt missed. Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxime Lopez with a cross.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Dayotchanculle Upamecano.

Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).

Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dayotchanculle Upamecano (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Marseille).

Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Marseille).

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Maxime Lopez replaces Dimitri Payet.

Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bouna Sarr (Marseille).

Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Emil Forsberg.

Attempt missed. Valère Germain (Marseille) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig).

Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Valère Germain replaces Kostas Mitroglou.

Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emil Forsberg with a through ball.

Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).

Morgan Sanson (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Bernardo replaces Konrad Laimer because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) because of an injury.

Foul by Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig).

Morgan Sanson (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Kevin Kampl replaces Jean-Kévin Augustin.

Attempt blocked. Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emil Forsberg with a cross.

Booking

Bouna Sarr (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Bruma (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bouna Sarr (Marseille).

Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).

Offside, RB Leipzig. Bruma tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig).

Yohann Pelé (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402138512
2Steaua Bucharest631297210
3Lugano6303911-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva6114510-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal64111441013
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123616-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor613246-26
4Vitória Guimarães612359-45

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao632185311
2Östersunds FK632184411
3Zorya Luhansk620439-66
4Hertha Berlin612367-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411127513
2Nice630312759
3SV Zulte Waregem6213813-57
4Vitesse6123510-55

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg65101751216
2Real Sociedad64021661012
3Rosenborg6123611-55
4Vardar6015320-171
View full Europa League tables

