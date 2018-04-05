RB Leipzig v Marseille

Match ends, RB Leipzig 1, Marseille 0.
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
- 32Gulácsi
- 27LaimerBooked at 15minsSubstituted forFernandes da Silva Juniorat 74'minutes
- 6Konaté
- 5Upamecano
- 16Klostermann
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forSabitzerat 83'minutes
- 8Keita
- 31Demme
- 17Tué Na Bangna
- 29AugustinSubstituted forKamplat 70'minutes
- 11Werner
Substitutes
- 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
- 7Sabitzer
- 9Poulsen
- 20Schmitz
- 24Kaiser
- 28Mvogo
- 44Kampl
Marseille
- 16Pelé
- 2Sakai
- 19Luiz Gustavo
- 4KamaraBooked at 20mins
- 17SarrBooked at 67mins
- 29Zambo Anguissa
- 8Sanson
- 18Amavi
- 10PayetSubstituted forLopezat 86'minutes
- 5Ocampos
- 11MitroglouSubstituted forGermainat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Bedimo
- 13Abdennour
- 14N'Jie
- 22Sertic
- 27Lopez
- 28Germain
- 40Escales
- Referee:
- Alberto Undiano Mallenco
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 1, Marseille 0.
Attempt missed. Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxime Lopez with a cross.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Dayotchanculle Upamecano.
Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).
Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dayotchanculle Upamecano (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Marseille).
Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Marseille).
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Maxime Lopez replaces Dimitri Payet.
Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bouna Sarr (Marseille).
Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Emil Forsberg.
Attempt missed. Valère Germain (Marseille) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig).
Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Valère Germain replaces Kostas Mitroglou.
Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emil Forsberg with a through ball.
Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).
Morgan Sanson (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Bernardo replaces Konrad Laimer because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) because of an injury.
Foul by Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig).
Morgan Sanson (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Kevin Kampl replaces Jean-Kévin Augustin.
Attempt blocked. Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emil Forsberg with a cross.
Booking
Bouna Sarr (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bruma (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bouna Sarr (Marseille).
Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).
Offside, RB Leipzig. Bruma tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig).
Yohann Pelé (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.