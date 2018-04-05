Match ends, Lazio 4, FC Red Bull Salzburg 2.
Lazio v FC Red Bull Salzburg
Line-ups
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 27Ramos Marchi
- 3de Vrij
- 26Radu
- 8BastaBooked at 28minsSubstituted forGabarrón Gilat 65'minutes
- 16ParoloBooked at 45mins
- 6Lucas
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 19LulicBooked at 30mins
- 17ImmobileSubstituted forCaicedoat 85'minutes
- 18Luis AlbertoSubstituted forPereira Gomesat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 7Nani
- 10Pereira Gomes
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 20Caicedo
- 23Guerrieri
- 96Murgia
RB Salzburg
- 33Walke
- 22Lainer
- 15Ramalho
- 5Caleta-Car
- 17Ulmer
- 4HaidaraSubstituted forWolfat 82'minutes
- 8SamassekouBooked at 83mins
- 42Schlager
- 14Berisha
- 21GulbrandsenSubstituted forMinaminoat 70'minutes
- 9Dabbur
Substitutes
- 1Stankovic
- 6Onguéné
- 13Wolf
- 18Minamino
- 24Leitgeb
- 25Farkas
- 34Pongracic
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lazio 4, FC Red Bull Salzburg 2.
Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
Foul by Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Felipe Anderson (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Patric (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.
Attempt missed. André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Valon Berisha with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.
Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
Foul by Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Felipe Anderson (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Stefan Radu (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Felipe Anderson with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Felipe Caicedo replaces Ciro Immobile.
Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Senad Lulic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Alexander Walke.
Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Marco Parolo with a cross.
Offside, Lazio. Luiz Felipe tries a through ball, but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is caught offside.
Booking
Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Lucas Leiva.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Hannes Wolf replaces Amadou Haidara.
Attempt missed. André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Diadie Samassekou.
Stefan Lainer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Senad Lulic (Lazio).
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 4, FC Red Bull Salzburg 2. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Leiva.
Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Strakosha.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 3, FC Red Bull Salzburg 2. Felipe Anderson (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 2, FC Red Bull Salzburg 2. Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Munas Dabbur with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Takumi Minamino replaces Fredrik Gulbrandsen.
Attempt blocked. Felipe Anderson (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patric with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Marco Parolo (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.
Hand ball by Fredrik Gulbrandsen (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Patric replaces Dusan Basta.