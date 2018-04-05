Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Sporting CP 0.
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Sporting Lisbon
-
- From the section European Football
Koke's goal after 23 seconds set Europa League favourites Atletico Madrid on their way to a quarter-final first-leg win over Sporting Lisbon.
Ex-Chelsea striker Diego Costa took advantage of a defensive mistake seconds into the game to set Koke up.
And Antoine Griezmann added a second after taking advantage of another Sporting error.
Costa missed two chances to add a third in the second half, following more calamity at the back.
Atletico, the 2010 and 2012 Europa League winners, have now won their past nine matches at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Lazio took a big step towards the semi-finals with a dramatic 4-2 win over Red Bull Salzburg, whose 19-game unbeaten run in Europe - and 36-match streak without losing in all competitions - came to an end.
The hosts led after eight minutes through captain Senad Lulic, but Valon Berisha equalised with a penalty.
Marco Parolo backheeled the Serie A side back into the lead before Takumi Minamino levelled seconds after coming off the bench.
But Felipe Anderson and Ciro Immobile, who has now scored 37 goals this season, put Lazio in control of the tie.
Timo Werner scored the only goal as RB Leipzig beat Marseille 1-0 in a close first leg.
That is the most delicately poised tie of the four quarter-finals, after Arsenal won 4-1 against CSKA Moscow.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 20Juanfran
- 15SavicBooked at 63mins
- 2Godín
- 19Hernández
- 11CorreaSubstituted forGameiroat 53'minutes
- 14Gabi
- 8ÑíguezBooked at 25mins
- 6KokeBooked at 81mins
- 18Diego CostaSubstituted forParteyat 87'minutes
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Partey
- 9Torres
- 21Gameiro
- 23Machín Pérez
- 25Werner
- 30Olabe
- 46Montoro
Sporting
- 1Rui Patrício
- 92PicciniBooked at 57mins
- 4Coates
- 22Mathieu
- 5Fábio CoentrãoBooked at 56minsSubstituted forRodrigues Ribeiroat 80'minutes
- 16Battaglia
- 14CarvalhoSubstituted forAcuñaat 45'minutes
- 77Batalha Martins
- 8Borges FernandesSubstituted forMonteroat 87'minutes
- 20Ruiz
- 28DostBooked at 72mins
Substitutes
- 6Almeida Pinto
- 7Rodrigues Ribeiro
- 9Acuña
- 13Ristovski
- 18Salin
- 40Montero
- 66Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- Referee:
- Sergei Karasev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Sporting CP 0.
Attempt missed. Fredy Montero (Sporting CP) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Bryan Ruiz (Sporting CP) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Rodrigo Battaglia (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey replaces Diego Costa.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting CP. Fredy Montero replaces Bruno Fernandes.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabi.
Rubén Ribeiro (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rubén Ribeiro.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Piccini (Sporting CP) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Ruiz.
Booking
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rubén Ribeiro (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt saved. Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diego Costa with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting CP. Rubén Ribeiro replaces Fábio Coentrão.
Foul by Rodrigo Battaglia (Sporting CP).
Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Fábio Coentrão.
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP).
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.
Booking
Bas Dost (Sporting CP) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bas Dost (Sporting CP).
Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Rodrigo Battaglia (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by Fábio Coentrão (Sporting CP).
Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP).
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Jeremy Mathieu.
Booking
Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gelson Martins (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the left wing.