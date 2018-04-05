Atletico Madrid 2-0 Sporting Lisbon

From the section

Koke's opener was Atletico's quickest goal in the Europa League

Koke's goal after 23 seconds set Europa League favourites Atletico Madrid on their way to a quarter-final first-leg win over Sporting Lisbon.

Ex-Chelsea striker Diego Costa took advantage of a defensive mistake seconds into the game to set Koke up.

And Antoine Griezmann added a second after taking advantage of another Sporting error.

Costa missed two chances to add a third in the second half, following more calamity at the back.

Atletico, the 2010 and 2012 Europa League winners, have now won their past nine matches at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Lazio took a big step towards the semi-finals with a dramatic 4-2 win over Red Bull Salzburg, whose 19-game unbeaten run in Europe - and 36-match streak without losing in all competitions - came to an end.

The hosts led after eight minutes through captain Senad Lulic, but Valon Berisha equalised with a penalty.

Marco Parolo backheeled the Serie A side back into the lead before Takumi Minamino levelled seconds after coming off the bench.

But Felipe Anderson and Ciro Immobile, who has now scored 37 goals this season, put Lazio in control of the tie.

Timo Werner scored the only goal as RB Leipzig beat Marseille 1-0 in a close first leg.

That is the most delicately poised tie of the four quarter-finals, after Arsenal won 4-1 against CSKA Moscow.