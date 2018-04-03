Champions League - Quarter-finals - 1st Leg
Liverpool19:45Man City
Venue: Anfield

Liverpool v Manchester City: Sergio Aguero to miss Anfield game

Sergio Aguero
Sergio Aguero joined up with Argentina in the recent international break but did not play

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been ruled out of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Liverpool with a knee injury.

Aguero has missed the past five games for City and Argentina with the injury.

"Sergio is much better but doctors spoke to him today and he said he still has a little bit of a problem and isn't comfortable," said boss Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool have defensive injury problems, with Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan all missing.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told his side to "write our own history" as they prepare to face the runaway Premier League leaders for a place in the last four of Europe's top club competition.

City will wrap up the title on Saturday if they beat Manchester United - with Liverpool the only team to beat them all season in the league.

"It is a big game against one of the best teams in Europe, if not the best team in Europe at the moment," said Klopp on Tuesday. "We are not in the quarter-finals by coincidence.

"Yes, we beat Manchester City a few months ago - we knew before the game it was possible. With our skills, we can cause them problems.

"It is a big job to do. Manchester City are a special team. They deserve to be the champions of the Premier League. In football it is not about being the best, it is about being perfectly prepared for the next game. It is not about yesterday, it is about tomorrow.

"It is clear City's confidence is on an outstandingly high level, but we are in a good moment as well. They have a chance because they win wherever they go, but we can win football games as well."

Liverpool have won the European Cup five times, most recently in 2005.

"This club is already so full of history and we have to write our own history," said German Klopp.

"We need to be proud of our history but need to create our own. I did that a lot in the past with my former teams. Borussia Dortmund had a lot of history, but at one point you need to do your own things."

More to follow.

