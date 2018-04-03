Liverpool defender Joel Matip set to miss rest of season

Matip suffered his injury in the win over Crystal Palace on Saturday

Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip is set to miss the rest of the season as the club say he is "likely to require an operation on a thigh injury".

The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the win at Crystal Palace on Saturday but played the whole game.

A Reds statement said "the operation is likely to end" Matip's "involvement in the remainder" of the campaign.

Liverpool play Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

The Germany-born, former Cameroon defender has made 25 league appearances this season, scoring once.

Matip's injury comes after fellow defender Joe Gomez suffered an ankle injury playing for England during the international break.

Midfielder Adam Lallana also suffered an injury against Palace which manager Jurgen Klopp described as "serious".