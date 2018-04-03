West Bromwich Albion: Caretaker Darren Moore calls for unity at club

Darren Moore (right) played more than 100 times for West Brom between 2001 and 2006

West Brom caretaker manager Darren Moore says he wants to unite the club after Alan Pardew's departure.

The relegation-threatened Baggies parted company with Pardew on Monday after eight straight league defeats.

Former defender Moore, who was part of Pardew's backroom staff, takes takes temporary charge with the club bottom of the table, 10 points from safety with six games remaining.

"We've always bounced back before and that's what we will do again," he said.

"West Bromwich Albion has always been a family for me. And that's the word I shall focus on - family.

"We need to get the unity back among everyone - the players, the staff, the fans, everyone connected with Albion, because that is the only way forward."

Pardew, 56, was appointed on 29 November after the Baggies sacked Tony Pulis following a run of 10 Premier League games without a victory.

Pardew, who left alongside assistant head coach John Carver, replaced the sacked Tony Pulis on November 29 but managed just one win from 18 league games.

Moore's first game in charge is at home to fellow strugglers Swansea on Saturday.

He said he had mixed feelings about stepping into Pardew's shoes on a temporary basis.

"I felt the pain on Saturday just like everyone. It's their club and it's their passion and love for it which makes it so painful at the moment," he added.

"These are never happy days at a club and it's never nice to see people leave their jobs.

"But now all I can do is do everything in my power to focus the team for Swansea on Saturday."