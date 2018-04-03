BBC Sport - Liverpool v Manchester City: Kevin de Bruyne on Champions League tie

Offensively, they're a juggernaut - De Bruyne on Liverpool

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne speaks to Jermaine Jenas about his team's upcoming Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool.

Watch the full interview on The Premier League Show, Thursday 5 April, BBC TWO at 22:00 BST.

