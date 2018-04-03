Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, West Brom, Hibs, Motherwell, Ross County, Partick Thistle

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen's Derek McInnes will be among the candidates to be manager of his former club, West Bromwich Albion, after Alan Pardew was sacked and the English Premier League's bottom club decided to name first-team coach Darren Moore as caretaker until the summer. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen's Derek McInnes, Everton coach Craig Shakespeare, Leicester City assistant Michael Appleton, Brentford's Dean Smith and Ostersunds' Graham Potter are the leading contenders to be appointed West Brom manager in the summer. (The Times)

Former Australia captain Paul Wade has urged midfielder Tom Rogic, who has rejected an initial offer of a new contract with Celtic, to wait until playing for his country at this summer's World Cup finals before deciding his future as it will increase his number of suitors. (Scottish Sun)

Ross County captain Andrew Davies will only serve a mandatory two-match suspension for his red card against Celtic on Saturday as the central defender will not face an excessive misconduct charge from the Scottish FA for his tackle on Scott Brown. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Ross County assistant manager Billy Dodds has accused Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers of trying to influence the Scottish FA by calling for an additional ban on defender Andrew Davies for the tackle on Scott Brown that led to the Englishman being sent off on Saturday. (Scottish Sun)

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has revealed that Celtic captain Scott Brown was on his signing radar in 2005 before he ended his reign as the Glasgow's club manager. The midfielder was signed from Hibernian by predecessor Gordon Strachan. (The Herald)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has called for stiffer penalties for those who deliberately attempt to hurt an opponent, claiming ill-discipline and recklessness is putting players at risk of serious injury. (The Scotsman)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson, whose side feel aggrieved about a penalty awarded to Rangers on Saturday and the sending off of Cedric Kipre against Celtic, believes full-time referees are needed in Scotland to drive up the standard of officiating. (Daily Mail)

Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre, who has already signed a 12-month extension after joining on a one-year contract in July, is poised to agree another longer-term deal. (Daily Record)

The uncertainty over whether Graeme Murty will remain Rangers manager beyond the summer means he is unable to read the riot act to underperforming players, according to Stuart McCall, who faced a similar scenario at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to play at Hampden Park with Scotland poised to confirm a friendly against Portugal to take place on 14 October. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Ross County midfielder Jamie Lindsay says Tuesday's visit by Partick Thistle is the biggest game of his career, with his side three points behind the visitors at the foot of the Scottish Premiership. (Press and Journal)

OTHER GOSSIP

A deal has been struck to save January's international cross-country event in Scotland, with organiser Great Run poised to agree a three-year deal to move the prestigious event to Stirling after Edinburgh ended its backing.(The Scotsman)