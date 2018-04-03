Iker Casillas: How much do you know about the Spain legend's 1,000 games?

Spanish goalkeeping legend Iker Casillas played his 1,000th professional game as Porto lost 2-0 to Belenenses on Monday.

The 36-year-old was playing his 108th game for the Portuguese side after 725 appearances in 16 trophy-laden seasons with Real Madrid.

World Cup winner Casillas, who played a record 167 times for Spain, is still a man in demand and was linked with a move to Liverpool this week.

