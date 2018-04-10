Scottish Championship
Inverness CT1Falkirk0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1-0 Falkirk

Jake Mulraney is mobbed by Inverness team-mates after scoring
Jake Mulraney, centre, scored the only goal as Inverness battled past Falkirk

Jake Mulraney's 82nd-minute goal gave Inverness Caledonian Thistle a narrow victory over Falkirk and preserved their Championship play-off hopes.

Mulraney showed great composure to cut inside a defender before firing low into the corner of the Bairns net.

Sean Welsh, from a free-kick, then Paul Watson, had gone close for Falkirk.

The Bairns had to make two goal-line clearances after the hosts hit the crossbar, as Inverness climbed to sixth, eight points from fourth place.

Falkirk remain eighth, eight points above Dumbarton in the relegation play-off berth.

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 22McKay
  • 5Warren
  • 23Donaldson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 4Chalmers
  • 11Vigurs
  • 7Polworth
  • 24TraffordSubstituted forMulraneyat 69'minutes
  • 14OakleyBooked at 50mins
  • 8AustinSubstituted forDoran Coganat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 15Mulraney
  • 16Calder
  • 17Seedorf
  • 20Bell
  • 27Mackay

Falkirk

  • 18Hazard
  • 16TumiltySubstituted forO'Haraat 89'minutes
  • 4Muirhead
  • 44Watson
  • 42RobsonSubstituted forGrantat 73'minutes
  • 10Sibbald
  • 7TaiwoSubstituted forKiddat 74'minutes
  • 3McGhee
  • 45Welsh
  • 22Jakubiak
  • 14LongridgeBooked at 60mins

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 2Kidd
  • 5Grant
  • 6McKee
  • 17Harris
  • 20O'Hara
  • 21Blair
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
2,053

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Inverness CT 1, Falkirk 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Inverness CT 1, Falkirk 0.

Attempt missed. Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Peter Grant (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT).

Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Kevin O'Hara replaces Reghan Tumilty.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 1, Falkirk 0. Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Louis Longridge (Falkirk).

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Lewis Kidd replaces Thomas Taiwo.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Peter Grant replaces Thomas Robson.

Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).

Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Welsh (Falkirk).

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces Nathan Austin.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Jake Mulraney replaces Charlie Trafford.

Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Welsh (Falkirk).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.

Gary Warren (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk).

Booking

Louis Longridge (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.

Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Charlie Trafford.

Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).

Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Brad McKay.

Booking

George Oakley (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).

Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren32224660322870
2Livingston321610653341958
3Dunfermline331410950331752
4Dundee Utd32157104439552
5Morton331311946341250
6Inverness CT31128114134744
7Queen of Sth331110125052-243
8Falkirk32911123745-838
9Dumbarton3279162448-2430
10Brechin3204281973-544
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired