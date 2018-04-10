Match ends, Inverness CT 1, Falkirk 0.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1-0 Falkirk
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Jake Mulraney's 82nd-minute goal gave Inverness Caledonian Thistle a narrow victory over Falkirk and preserved their Championship play-off hopes.
Mulraney showed great composure to cut inside a defender before firing low into the corner of the Bairns net.
Sean Welsh, from a free-kick, then Paul Watson, had gone close for Falkirk.
The Bairns had to make two goal-line clearances after the hosts hit the crossbar, as Inverness climbed to sixth, eight points from fourth place.
Falkirk remain eighth, eight points above Dumbarton in the relegation play-off berth.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 22McKay
- 5Warren
- 23Donaldson
- 3Tremarco
- 4Chalmers
- 11Vigurs
- 7Polworth
- 24TraffordSubstituted forMulraneyat 69'minutes
- 14OakleyBooked at 50mins
- 8AustinSubstituted forDoran Coganat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 10Doran Cogan
- 15Mulraney
- 16Calder
- 17Seedorf
- 20Bell
- 27Mackay
Falkirk
- 18Hazard
- 16TumiltySubstituted forO'Haraat 89'minutes
- 4Muirhead
- 44Watson
- 42RobsonSubstituted forGrantat 73'minutes
- 10Sibbald
- 7TaiwoSubstituted forKiddat 74'minutes
- 3McGhee
- 45Welsh
- 22Jakubiak
- 14LongridgeBooked at 60mins
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 2Kidd
- 5Grant
- 6McKee
- 17Harris
- 20O'Hara
- 21Blair
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 2,053
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inverness CT 1, Falkirk 0.
Attempt missed. Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Peter Grant (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT).
Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Kevin O'Hara replaces Reghan Tumilty.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, Falkirk 0. Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Lewis Kidd replaces Thomas Taiwo.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Peter Grant replaces Thomas Robson.
Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).
Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Welsh (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces Nathan Austin.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Jake Mulraney replaces Charlie Trafford.
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Welsh (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Gary Warren (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk).
Booking
Louis Longridge (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Charlie Trafford.
Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).
Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Brad McKay.
Booking
George Oakley (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).
Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).