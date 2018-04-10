Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1-0 Falkirk

From the section

Jake Mulraney, centre, scored the only goal as Inverness battled past Falkirk

Jake Mulraney's 82nd-minute goal gave Inverness Caledonian Thistle a narrow victory over Falkirk and preserved their Championship play-off hopes.

Mulraney showed great composure to cut inside a defender before firing low into the corner of the Bairns net.

Sean Welsh, from a free-kick, then Paul Watson, had gone close for Falkirk.

The Bairns had to make two goal-line clearances after the hosts hit the crossbar, as Inverness climbed to sixth, eight points from fourth place.

Falkirk remain eighth, eight points above Dumbarton in the relegation play-off berth.