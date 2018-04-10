Greenock Morton 3-2 Dumbarton

Match ends, Morton 3, Dumbarton 2.
Jack Iredale's stoppage-time winner keeps Greenock Morton in the promotion hunt after a five-goal thriller with relegation-threatened Dumbarton.
Danny Handling fired the Sons into the lead from Grant Gallagher's pass after the break, but Scott Tiffoney set up Gary Fraser to equalise.
John Baird found the top corner to put Ton ahead, but Thomas O'Ware's own goal looked to have secured the Sons' point.
However, Iredale slotted home the winner from six yards.
The win keeps Morton two points behind fourth-top Dundee United, who beat leaders St Mirren, in the race for promotion play-off places.
Dumbarton remain eight points adrift of Falkirk in second bottom with only four games to play and appear destined for a relegation play-off.
Line-ups
Morton
- 1GastonSubstituted forBrennanat 45'minutes
- 6Doyle
- 4O'Ware
- 5Lamie
- 26IredaleBooked at 85mins
- 23Fraser
- 12TidserSubstituted forTiffoneyat 55'minutes
- 14Harkins
- 25Ross
- 18Baird
- 10ThomsonSubstituted forMcHughat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Murdoch
- 11McHugh
- 15Tiffoney
- 17Russell
- 20Brennan
- 21Langan
- 28Purdue
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 22DickSubstituted forGallagherat 51'minutes
- 55Barr
- 4Dowie
- 3McLaughlin
- 10WalshBooked at 44minsSubstituted forStewartat 78'minutes
- 8Wilson
- 14Hutton
- 25StirlingBooked at 90mins
- 21HandlingBooked at 65minsSubstituted forBurtat 71'minutes
- 7Gallagher
Substitutes
- 5Gallagher
- 9Stewart
- 15Hill
- 19Ewings
- 20Froxylias
- 24Nisbet
- 31Burt
- Referee:
- Craig Charleston
- Attendance:
- 1,134
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home12
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morton 3, Dumbarton 2.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 3, Dumbarton 2. Jack Iredale (Morton) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. John Baird (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Fraser (Morton).
Goal!
Own Goal by Thomas O'Ware, Morton. Morton 2, Dumbarton 2.
Booking
Jack Iredale (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jack Iredale (Morton).
Liam Burt (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. John Baird (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Liam Burt (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.
Foul by Frank Ross (Morton).
Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Mark Stewart replaces Tom Walsh.
Attempt missed. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.
Attempt blocked. Liam Burt (Dumbarton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Attempt missed. John Baird (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Morton).
Attempt saved. Bob McHugh (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Liam Burt replaces Daniel Handling.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 2, Dumbarton 1. John Baird (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Andy Dowie.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Bob McHugh replaces Robert Thomson.
Booking
Daniel Handling (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 1, Dumbarton 1. Gary Fraser (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Scott Tiffoney.
Foul by Gary Fraser (Morton).
Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Andy Stirling.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by David Wilson.
Attempt missed. Michael Doyle (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 0, Dumbarton 1. Daniel Handling (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Grant Gallagher.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Scott Tiffoney replaces Michael Tidser.
Attempt saved. David Wilson (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Grant Gallagher replaces Liam Dick because of an injury.