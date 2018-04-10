Greenock Morton 3-2 Dumbarton

From the section

Jack Iredale also scored against Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup in February

Jack Iredale's stoppage-time winner keeps Greenock Morton in the promotion hunt after a five-goal thriller with relegation-threatened Dumbarton.

Danny Handling fired the Sons into the lead from Grant Gallagher's pass after the break, but Scott Tiffoney set up Gary Fraser to equalise.

John Baird found the top corner to put Ton ahead, but Thomas O'Ware's own goal looked to have secured the Sons' point.

However, Iredale slotted home the winner from six yards.

The win keeps Morton two points behind fourth-top Dundee United, who beat leaders St Mirren, in the race for promotion play-off places.

Dumbarton remain eight points adrift of Falkirk in second bottom with only four games to play and appear destined for a relegation play-off.