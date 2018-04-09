Bolton Wanderers v Millwall
Bolton Wanderers captain Darren Pratley will face a late fitness test ahead of their crucial game against Millwall on Tuesday.
The midfielder has a nerve injury and is undergoing treatment as the Trotters look to avoid relegation to League One.
Millwall will be without Byron Webster as they hope to force their way into the Championship play-off places.
Webster, who is their only absentee, will miss the rest of the campaign after picking up a knee injury.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 25%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 48%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Bolton have won 10 of their past 11 home league matches against the Lions (D1), winning each of the last three in a row.
- Millwall have drawn three and lost five of their past eight league meetings with the Trotters, drawing 1-1 earlier this season.
- Bolton haven't lost four consecutive league games since a run of eight back in September.
- Only Fulham (19) are on a current longer unbeaten run in English league football than Millwall (15, W10 D5).
- The Trotters have won 72% of their Championship points this season in home games (28/39), the highest ratio in the division.
- Millwall have used just 24 different players in the Championship this season, fewer than any other side.