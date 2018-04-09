Championship
Bolton Wanderers v Millwall

Bolton defender David Wheater
Bolton defender David Wheater had two efforts blocked on the line in Saturday's defeat by Derby
Bolton Wanderers captain Darren Pratley will face a late fitness test ahead of their crucial game against Millwall on Tuesday.

The midfielder has a nerve injury and is undergoing treatment as the Trotters look to avoid relegation to League One.

Millwall will be without Byron Webster as they hope to force their way into the Championship play-off places.

Webster, who is their only absentee, will miss the rest of the campaign after picking up a knee injury.

SAM's prediction
Home win 25%Draw 27%Away win 48%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Bolton have won 10 of their past 11 home league matches against the Lions (D1), winning each of the last three in a row.
  • Millwall have drawn three and lost five of their past eight league meetings with the Trotters, drawing 1-1 earlier this season.
  • Bolton haven't lost four consecutive league games since a run of eight back in September.
  • Only Fulham (19) are on a current longer unbeaten run in English league football than Millwall (15, W10 D5).
  • The Trotters have won 72% of their Championship points this season in home games (28/39), the highest ratio in the division.
  • Millwall have used just 24 different players in the Championship this season, fewer than any other side.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves41278674363889
2Cardiff40248862342880
3Fulham412212771413078
4Aston Villa4121101065402573
5Derby401814860382268
6Middlesbrough411991358391966
7Millwall4117141052391365
8Bristol City411614115647962
9Sheff Utd41188155548762
10Brentford4116131257471061
11Preston411515114943660
12Norwich411413144551-655
13Leeds41159175357-454
14Ipswich41158184952-353
15QPR411311174961-1250
16Sheff Wed411114164855-747
17Nottm Forest40137204358-1546
18Hull411014175961-244
19Reading411012194660-1442
20Birmingham41117233158-2740
21Bolton41912203462-2839
22Barnsley40813194260-1837
23Sunderland41614214473-2932
24Burton41711233072-4232
View full Championship table

