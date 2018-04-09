Bolton Wanderers v Millwall

Bolton defender David Wheater had two efforts blocked on the line in Saturday's defeat by Derby

Bolton Wanderers captain Darren Pratley will face a late fitness test ahead of their crucial game against Millwall on Tuesday.

The midfielder has a nerve injury and is undergoing treatment as the Trotters look to avoid relegation to League One.

Millwall will be without Byron Webster as they hope to force their way into the Championship play-off places.

Webster, who is their only absentee, will miss the rest of the campaign after picking up a knee injury.

SAM's prediction Home win 25% Draw 27% Away win 48%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts