Ipswich Town v Barnsley

Ipswich Town defender Luke Chambers
Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy fears Luke Chambers could miss the rest of the season
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:00-22:15 BST

Ipswich will be without captain Luke Chambers (damaged rib) as they look to end a run of six games without a win.

Midfielder Cole Skuse missed the defeat by Brentford, but has resumed training and could be included by Mick McCarthy.

Barnsley's Joe Williams has returned to parent club Everton for treatment to a muscle injury and Dani Pinillos and Mamadou Thiam are also out.

Tom Bradshaw headed the winner against Sheffield United on Saturday, but may again start on the bench.

Match facts

  • Ipswich are unbeaten in their last 10 league matches against Barnsley (W4 D6) since a 3-1 defeat in November 2010.
  • The Tykes are without a clean sheet in 16 league meetings with Ipswich, since a goalless draw in December 2007 - Heinz Muller was the goalkeeper for Barnsley that day.
  • Mick McCarthy is unbeaten in six home Football League matches against Barnsley, last losing in September 1995 as Millwall manager, a 1-0 defeat.
  • Barnsley are looking to secure back-to-back league wins for the first time since November.
  • David McGoldrick has scored in three of his last four league matches against Barnsley, scoring three goals.
  • Since making his debut for them in February, Oli McBurnie has scored 54% of Barnsley's Championship goals (7/13).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves41278674363889
2Cardiff40248862342880
3Fulham412212771413078
4Aston Villa4121101065402573
5Derby401814860382268
6Middlesbrough411991358391966
7Millwall4117141052391365
8Bristol City411614115647962
9Sheff Utd41188155548762
10Brentford4116131257471061
11Preston411515114943660
12Norwich411413144551-655
13Leeds41159175357-454
14Ipswich41158184952-353
15QPR411311174961-1250
16Sheff Wed411114164855-747
17Nottm Forest40137204358-1546
18Hull411014175961-244
19Reading411012194660-1442
20Birmingham41117233158-2740
21Bolton41912203462-2839
22Barnsley40813194260-1837
23Sunderland41614214473-2932
24Burton41711233072-4232
