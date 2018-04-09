Ipswich Town v Barnsley
Ipswich will be without captain Luke Chambers (damaged rib) as they look to end a run of six games without a win.
Midfielder Cole Skuse missed the defeat by Brentford, but has resumed training and could be included by Mick McCarthy.
Barnsley's Joe Williams has returned to parent club Everton for treatment to a muscle injury and Dani Pinillos and Mamadou Thiam are also out.
Tom Bradshaw headed the winner against Sheffield United on Saturday, but may again start on the bench.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 38%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 34%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Ipswich are unbeaten in their last 10 league matches against Barnsley (W4 D6) since a 3-1 defeat in November 2010.
- The Tykes are without a clean sheet in 16 league meetings with Ipswich, since a goalless draw in December 2007 - Heinz Muller was the goalkeeper for Barnsley that day.
- Mick McCarthy is unbeaten in six home Football League matches against Barnsley, last losing in September 1995 as Millwall manager, a 1-0 defeat.
- Barnsley are looking to secure back-to-back league wins for the first time since November.
- David McGoldrick has scored in three of his last four league matches against Barnsley, scoring three goals.
- Since making his debut for them in February, Oli McBurnie has scored 54% of Barnsley's Championship goals (7/13).