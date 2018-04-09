Ipswich Town v Barnsley

Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy fears Luke Chambers could miss the rest of the season

Ipswich will be without captain Luke Chambers (damaged rib) as they look to end a run of six games without a win.

Midfielder Cole Skuse missed the defeat by Brentford, but has resumed training and could be included by Mick McCarthy.

Barnsley's Joe Williams has returned to parent club Everton for treatment to a muscle injury and Dani Pinillos and Mamadou Thiam are also out.

Tom Bradshaw headed the winner against Sheffield United on Saturday, but may again start on the bench.

SAM's prediction Home win 38% Draw 28% Away win 34%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts