Fulham v Reading

On-loan Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic took his goals tally to nine with the winner at Sheffield Wednesday

Fulham will hope winger Floyd Ayite (hamstring) has shaken off an injury picked up at Sheffield Wednesday.

Boss Slavisa Jokanovic has an otherwise fully-fit squad as they bid to stretch their unbeaten run to 20 matches.

Reading have midfielder Dave Edwards back from suspension and will monitor defender Tyler Blackett (illness) who missed the home win against Preston.

Centre-backs Paul McShane (hamstring) and Tommy Elphick (knee) remain out as they continue their recoveries.

Fulham will move up to second in the Championship if they beat the Royals and Cardiff fail to win at Aston Villa.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"You never know in football what can happen.

"Fulham are a really in-form team, probably the in-form team in the Championship, they're hunting down second place.

"But, you don't know how the game will become for them now psychologically and the pressure that will bring knowing they also need to get a result.

"They know we need to get points as well and we go there trying to get as many as we can."

