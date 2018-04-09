Bristol City v Birmingham City

Birmingham forward Che Adams (left) was sent off in the win at Bolton last week

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has a fully-fit squad to choose from for the visit of Birmingham City.

Winger Callum O'Dowda played 57 minutes at Millwall after five months out with an ankle injury, and defender Hordur Magnusson (knee) is back in training.

Blues are unbeaten in four games under Garry Monk, having moved three points clear of the relegation zone.

Striker Che Adams, who scored the only goal at Ashton Gate last season, serves the second of his three-match ban.

Monk hopes that Sean Gallagher can overcome a calf muscle problem, or it could mean another out-of-position start for Jeremie Boga.

Bristol City, beaten 2-1 at St Andrew's back in August, start the night four points outside the play-offs in eighth, having won just three times since Boxing Day.

SAM's prediction Home win 56% Draw 26% Away win 18%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts